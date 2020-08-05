Last Updated:

Beirut Explosion: Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Solidarity With People Of Lebanon

In the aftermath of the explosion, major downtown streets were reportedly seen littered with debris, damaged vehicles and building facades.

Riya Baibhawi
A colossal explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4 killing over 100 and injuring over four thousand people. In the aftermath of the explosion, major downtown streets were reportedly seen littered with debris, damaged vehicles and building facades. Photographs of destruction soon started circulating online.

Not only people and world leaders took to social media to offer condolences to those affected but also offered material help. The list was joined by the Dubai’s iconic building Burj Khalifa whose twitter handle posted a photograph of the skyscraper lit in solidarity. The photograph showed the building lit up showcasing the flag of Lebanon. In the caption, which was written both in Arabic ad English, the handle wrote that building had lit up in “solidarity with brothers and sisters” in Lebanon.  

Netizens offer condolence

Beirut blast: 100 killed, 4000 injured

An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. Recently, country's Prime minister Hassan Diab revealed that' the dangerous warehouse, which exploded stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for the past 6 years.

However, he said that he would not like to ‘pre-empt the investigation.’ Calling it a catastrophe, he demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible. President Michel Aoun also condemned the “unacceptable” storage of the dangerous material, declaring a three day mourning period in the country. In addition, he has also announced a release of 100 billion Lira of emergency funds to tackle the devastation. In the aftermath of the explosion, Country’s Defense Council has said that those responsible would be face maximum punishment.

