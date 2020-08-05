Beirut explosion: Burj Khalifa lights up in solidarity with people of Lebanon

A colossal explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4 killing over 100 and injuring over four thousand people. In the aftermath of the explosion, major downtown streets were reportedly seen littered with debris, damaged vehicles and building facades. Photographs of destruction soon started circulating online.

Not only people and world leaders took to social media to offer condolences to those affected but also offered material help. The list was joined by the Dubai’s iconic building Burj Khalifa whose twitter handle posted a photograph of the skyscraper lit in solidarity. The photograph showed the building lit up showcasing the flag of Lebanon. In the caption, which was written both in Arabic ad English, the handle wrote that building had lit up in “solidarity with brothers and sisters” in Lebanon.

ØªØ¹Ø§Ø²ÙŠÙ†Ø§ Ù„Ø£Ù‡Ù„Ù†Ø§ ÙÙŠ Ù„Ø¨Ù†Ø§Ù† Ø§Ù„Ø­Ø¨ÙŠØ¨Ø©! Ø§Ù„Ù„Ù‡Ù… Ø§Ø±Ø­Ù… Ù…Ù† Ø§Ù†ØªÙ‚Ù„ÙˆØ§ Ø¥Ù„ÙŠÙƒ.. Ø§Ù„Ù„Ù‡Ù… Ø§Ù„Ø·Ù Ø¨Ø£Ù‡Ù„Ù‡Ø§.. Ø§Ù„Ù„Ù‡Ù… Ø£Ù„Ù‡Ù… Ø´Ø¹Ø¨ Ù„Ø¨Ù†Ø§Ù† Ø§Ù„ØµØ¨Ø± ÙˆØ§Ù„Ø³Ù„ÙˆØ§Ù†#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/VRR00hXiUM — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 4, 2020

Netizens offer condolence

strength and prayer for Lebanon — Tatiana de los rios (@Tatianadelosri6) August 4, 2020

Ya Allah Ease Them In This Current Situation, Have Mercy On Them & Give Life To All The Survivors & Raise Places Of Deceases In Jannah Aameen — Bakester Kitchen (@BakesterKitchen) August 5, 2020

deepest condolences to the people who have lost family/loved ones. sending our prayers of healing, safety and protection to the people of Beirut, Lebanon. any act of help, big or small is still a help, it will be truly appreciated ðŸ™

#PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/6WomxS4aDe — mamitaâ· (@seoksci) August 5, 2020

teams of the french civil defense coming to lebanon to support the beirut disaster ðŸ’”#PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/2hnZffnuGT — rita²â¸ ðŸ‡±ðŸ‡§ (@Gucciwhxre) August 5, 2020

Beirut blast: 100 killed, 4000 injured

This is devastating. Lebanon was already spiralling, in the midst of a political and currency crisis with accelerating COVID-19 cases. People were going hungry - and that's the city's largest grain elevator right there. pic.twitter.com/HiGPBhLGVh — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

However, he said that he would not like to ‘pre-empt the investigation.’ Calling it a catastrophe, he demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible. President Michel Aoun also condemned the “unacceptable” storage of the dangerous material, declaring a three day mourning period in the country. In addition, he has also announced a release of 100 billion Lira of emergency funds to tackle the devastation. In the aftermath of the explosion, Country’s Defense Council has said that those responsible would be face maximum punishment.

