Beirut Blast In Photos: 'Paris Of The Middle East' Reduced To Ruins

As many as 100 people were reportedly killed and more than 4000 people have been injured in the blast. Frantic search for survivors continues.

A massive explosion shook the Beirut city in Lebanon on August 4 sending plumes of smoke up in the air. Within a blink of an eye, the entire port was reduced to ashes with massive destruction.

The damage from the blast extended to half of the city leaving more than three lakh people homeless. 90% of Beirut hotels damaged were also damaged, state media reported.

As many as 100 people were killed and more than 4000 people have been injured in the blast. The frantic search for survivors continues.

Once touted as 'Paris of Middle East', the stunning city was reduced to ruins within minutes of the blast as roads were covered with blood and hospitals were overwhelmed with victims.

The seaport which once defined the beauty of the city was now screaming of the damage, pain and destruction caused by the explosion as a result of fire in a warehouse containing explosives.

The sky turned yellow and thick smick almost covered the sun soon after the explosion which Governor of the city compared to 'what happened in Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki' about 75 years ago.

