Beirut Explosion Should Not Be Politicised By Countries, Says Iran

Following the deadly Beirut blast which shook the world, Iran on August 10 said that nations should not politicise the explosion, adding that the United States should lift sanctions against Lebanon. Iranian diplomat and Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi made the remarks during a televised news conference.

Commenting on the massive explosion, Mousavi said that the blast should not be used for political aims. He also added that the cause of the blast should be investigated properly. French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beirut on August 6, two days after the explosion, as people demanded an end to decades of corrupt politics.

On being asked about the visit, Mousavi stated some countries have been trying to politicise this blast for their personal interests. Mousavi also said that if the US is honest about its relief assistance offer to Lebanon, then they should lift sanctions. Iran backs Hezbollah that is among Lebanon’s most powerful political forces, which America considers a terrorist group and penalises it with sanctions.

Demonstrators stage protests following deadly explosion in Beirut

Following the devastating explosion in Beirut, demonstrators staged protests over the government’s handling of the blast which took place on August 4. Lebanese police fired tear gas at protesters, who had blocked a road near parliament in Beirut on August 9. Fire broke out at an entrance of Parliament Square as protesters tried to break into a barred area. The demonstrators also broke into the housing and transport ministry offices.

Reportedly, two ministers from the government have resigned amid the ongoing protests, political fallout of the explosion and months of economic crisis. Lebanon’s Environment Minister Damianos Kattar and Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad resigned on August 9. Apart from the ministers, nine members of parliament have also stepped down from their position in Lebanon.

The Beirut blast killed 158 people and wounded more than 6,000. The government has said 2,750 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate had been stored for six years unsecured at the port warehouse. Following the deadly blast, various international leaders joined an emergency virtual donor conference led by France and the US, pledging nearly 253 million euros for humanitarian relief.

(Images/Video credit: AP)

