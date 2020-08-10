Beirut Blast: 19th Century Palace That Withstood 2 World Wars Reduced To Debris; See Pics

A 160-year-old palace that withstood the two world wars, fall of the Ottoman Empire, the French mandate as well as the Lebanese war of independence has finally collapsed. Sursock Palace, which was one of the highest buildings in the city, crumbled during the explosions that shook Beirut on August 4.

Built-in 1860, the spectacular building was constructed on a hill overlooking the now-obliterated port. The Palace, not only was home to works of arts but also Ottoman-era furniture, marble and paintings from Italy, all preserved by three generations of the family.

Not only did it harboured an enormous collection of art but also a garden that served as a perfect venue for countless weddings, cocktail parties and visits by tourists. In addition, the building was also listed as a cultural heritage site by the country’s government.

Roderick Sursock, the owner of Sursock Palace, speaking to AP said that the palace is so damaged that it will require a long, expensive and delicate restoration, “as if rebuilding the house from scratch.” Speaking further he said that however, there was no point in restoring it now unless the country fixes its political problems. "I hope there is going to be violence and revolution because something needs to break, we need to move on, we cannot stay as we are,” he concluded.

Beirut Explosion

A colossal explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4 killing over 150 and injuring over four thousand people. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. Recently, country’s Prime minister Hassan Diab revealed that‘ the dangerous warehouse, which exploded stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for the past 6 years.

Image credits: AP/Felipe Dana

(With inputs from AP)