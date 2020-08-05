Beirut Explosion: France Aids In Relief Operations, To Send Rescuers & Medical Equipment

In the aftermath of the devastating tragedy in Beirut, France is set to send relief in the form of rescuers, medical equipments, and mobile clinic on August 5 as the city is left devastated by a massive blast on August 4. As per reports, France President Emmanuel Macron will also visit Lebanon on August 6.

As per several international media reports, the two military planes will leave Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris around mid day and it will be arriving in the Lebanese capital late afternoon. The military planes would be arriving with around 55 search and rescue personnel on board, Emmanuel Macron announced in the early hours of August 5.

The planes would also bring 25 tonnes of sanitary equipment along with them. The mobile clinic will be equipped to treat 500 injured people, several reports suggested. Macron also stated that around a dozen emergency personnel will also be sent to Beirut to reinforce hospitals in the Lebanese capital.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has also announced that a third, private humanitarian plane will be leaving from Marseille with teams of medical workers and they would be immediately operational. The fire department of Marseille has already made four emergency doctors, three nurses, and two marine firefighters available.

The Beirut explosion

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun has already called for an emergency cabinet meeting on August 5. He has stated that a two-week state of emergency should be declared following a devastating blast in Beirut. According to reports, the blast in Beirut has killed at least 100 people and injured 4,000 others.

Explosions at Beirut port occurred on August 4 and it has become a source of severe destruction across the neighbourhood. An investigation to find the exact reason behind the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the blast. Recently, country’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab revealed that the warehouse, which exploded had nearly 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored for the past 6 years.

(Image credit: AP)