COVID-19: UAE Vaccinates Over 1.2 Million Residents, Crown Prince Hails Frontline Workers

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that the country has successfully vaccinated more than 1.2 million residents, including foreign citizens currently living in the Emirates. Mohammed bin Zayed thanked the frontline workers for their "tremendous efforts" in inoculating 12,75,000 people across UAE. The Crown Prince also added on Wednesday that with this pace, the Kingdom will achieve full recovery in the "shortest possible time".



Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our frontline heroes, 1,275,000 vaccinations have already been provided to UAE citizens and residents. We hope that with vaccinations picking up pace we will reach the point of full recovery in the shortest possible time. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 12, 2021

The United Arab Emirates approved a Chinese vaccine developed by Sinopharm on December 9. Days later, the country granted emergency use authorisation to Pfizer-BioNTech's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. UAE started COVID-19 vaccination earlier last month, days after the United Kingdom became the first country to start vaccination outside a trial setting. The country is currently inoculating people over 18 years of age as recommended under the protocol that needs to be followed while conducting vaccination campaigns.

According to reports, UAE aims to vaccinate half of its over 9.7 million population by the first quarter of 2021. UAE currently ranks second in the world in terms of the number of vaccine shots administered per capita. Israel has inoculated most people in terms of per capita as it claims to have administered more than 1.5 million shots among its population of 9 million.

COVID-19 cases in UAE

UAE has reported a little more than 2,36,000 COVID-19 cases and 717 deaths to date, which is far less than the numbers posted by the worst-affected countries in the world. However, COVID-19 cases in the country are on a rapid rise as on January 12 UAE registered its highest single-day tally of over 3,200 new infections. While most countries were banning international travel and passengers from the United Kingdom after a new strain of the virus was discovered, UAE took a different approach and let people pour in for New Year celebrations.

