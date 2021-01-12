UAE Travellers To Isolate For 10 Days After UK Removes Kingdom From Travel Corridors List

UK announced that those returning from the UAE will now have to self-isolate for at least 10 days, as the UK removed UAE from the list of travel corridors, officials said on Monday. The decision came after several returnees in the UK from UAE tested positive for COVID-19. “From 4 am on 12 January 2021, travellers arriving into England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland from the UAE will need to self-isolate,” the UK government informed in a Downing Street press release. It cautioned that the action was initiated following the significant increase in both the level and pace of change in confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to the UK's Department of Transport, those entering the country from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al-Quwain, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah will now have to quarantine with immediate effect, mandatorily. The UK government suspended the kingdom from the safe travel corridor due to an acceleration in the number of imported cases recently. In the past 7 days, coronavirus cases from UAE entering the UK jumped by 52 per cent, prompting Boris Johnson administration to take tough measures. People currently in the UAE, who wanted to return to the UK were advised to follow the local rules, return home as normal and check FCDO travel advice.

The LATEST data indicates we need to immediately remove the #UAE from the #TRAVELCORRIDOR list.

From 0400 Tuesday 12 Jan anyone arriving from the UAE will need to SELF-ISOLATE. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 11, 2021

“Passengers arriving from all international destinations, including the UAE, will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to 3 days before departing for England or Scotland to help protect against new strains of coronavirus circulating internationally,” the UK’s government announced.

UK Border Force to conduct 'spot checks'

Effective January 12, the travellers will now have to submit the proof to air carriers that aren’t cover positive, along with their passenger locator form. The UK Border Force will conduct spot checks on arrival into England to ensure that passengers are fully compliant, the transport ministry said. UK activated the National restrictions for England introduced on 6 January 2021 in the wake of new mutants of coronavirus that spread across the UK. The act prohibited the Brits to take holidays or travel internationally unless “legally permitted”. Those flouting the law were imposed with a £200 penalty, rising to a maximum of £6,400. Scotland announced similar restrictions for the travellers arriving from the UAE on or after 4 am effective January 12.

Our hospitals are under more pressure than at any other time since the start of the pandemic, and infection rates continue to soar at an alarming rate.



The vaccine rollout has given us renewed hope, but it’s critical for now we stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 9, 2021

