Cyclone Shaheen Ruins Cultural Heritage Buildings In Yemen, Causes Flash Floods: Report

Ancient buildings in Yemen's Hadhramaut province on October 7 were battered and destroyed in the aftermath of Cyclone Shaheen, as heavy and intense rainfall and flooding swept the region, a source in the local authorities told Sputnik on Thursday. "Heavy rainfalls and flooding hit the administrative center of the province, the city of Mukalla, damaging many ancient buildings that are part of the cultural heritage of Yemen,” the source informed. Furthermore, he added, that the city districts had been ruined after major flooding on roads and streets. The power lines were snapped, disrupting the supply and plunging several areas into the darkness.

Heavy downpours, flash flooding wreak havoc in Mukalla

As many as 20 vehicles were washed away by the powerful torrents, the source told Sputnik, according to ANI. As of Thursday, heavy downpours continued to wreak havoc in Mukalla and more rains are expected as per the local weather forecasts, according to Sputnik. Yemen has been in a state of civil war for more than seven years, and the Cyclone left the state in devastation, making landfall and killing at least 12 people as it entered Yemen from Oman and neighbouring Iran. It started with winds hauling between 120 and 150 km/h but was later downgraded to a storm as it hit the land, as per the reports. The Yemeni Health Ministry ordered regional medical authorities to ramp up efforts for effective response to the aftermath of the tropical cyclone.

#Mukalla has been targeted by #Floods as an impact of Cyclone Shaheen which hit Oman days ago.This is a climate change threat that we should fight. @IYCYEMEN will highlight the impact of #climate_change and will represent #Yemen CSOs during @COP26 in UK @UKinYemen @RJOppenheim pic.twitter.com/6j51eLBcnw — IYC-YEMEN (@IYCYEMEN) October 7, 2021

#Yemen hit by Cyclone Shaheen causing severe flooding.pic.twitter.com/BUPdqyoPT4 — PURUSHOTTAM SINGH (@singhpuru2202) October 7, 2021

As the cyclone hit Oman, before making its way into Yemen, authorities evacuated residents from the coastal regions and sheltered at least 2,700 residents of Al Qurm in emergency makeshift accommodations. Three persons, including an infant, became the casualty in the powerful flash flooding. In Iran, authorities said that the Shaheen annihilated electrical facilities and roads, putting the Islamic republic to a temporary halt. As a precautionary measure, residents in the city of Al Ain, the UAE have been asked to work from home. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also earlier forecasted that cyclone 'Shaheen' could form over the Bay of Bengal. The name 'Shaheen' was given by Qatar, one of the member countries for naming a tropical cyclone in the Indian Ocean.