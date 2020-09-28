Dubai Imposes Strict Restrictions On Nightlife To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Dubai on Monday, September 28 has said that it is planning to impose strict restrictions on nightlife to curb the spread of coronavirus. The tourism authorities in Dubai have directed to halt any entertainment activities and serving of food/drinks post 1 am. In addition, the hotels will be restricted by law to offer rooms and other services only after 3 a.m. The authorities have appealed to keep in mind the coronavirus safety protocols during drinking and dining or face consequences like shutdowns and heavy penalties.

New set of rules imposed

The new set of rules are the first since the restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen in the city in July. Dubai, which is known to be a top tourist destination and has vibrant nightlife has witnessed severe surge in cases in the past weeks. The UAE has confirmed more than 90,600 infections and 400 deaths since the pandemic began. Recently, the UAE has granted emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine approved for the use is still under its human phase trials. This COVID vaccine made by the Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopham will be made available for the frontline workers as they are on high risk of being exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll across the world has surpassed one million mark and the total number of cases recorded stands at 33,078,537. The deadly virus which emerged from Wuhan, China less than a year ago still continues to affect a lot of countries. The pandemic has shattered the global economy, increased poverty and sparked geopolitical tensions as it continues to spread rapidly in some of the countries like US, India, and Brazil.

Majority of the countries have tried to flatten the curve by implementing strict coronavirus lockdowns, restrictions, urging to maintain social distance and wearing masks but it has been witnessed that some countries have still failed in it.

Inputs/Image: AP