COVID-19: US Witnesses 17% Surge In Infections In Past Week, Deaths Up By 5%

US has witnessed a significant surge in fresh coronavirus cases over the last week for the first time after a sharp downfall in infections for eight straight weeks. According to the international media reports, the medical experts warned about the new surge in cases and raised concerns over the reopening of schools and social gatherings over the Labor Day holiday. In addition, there has been a 17% increase in new cases which accounts for 287,000 new cases over the last week that ended on September 20.

READ: US CDC Officials Ask States To Prepare To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines In Late October

#COVID19 cases declined in most states in the last 7 days, but COVID-19 is widespread in many areas, particularly in the upper Great Plains, Midwest, and South. Six states reported over 10,000 new cases in the last week. See more data: https://t.co/CEcelDa6Hb. pic.twitter.com/564xEJy0BO — CDC (@CDCgov) September 16, 2020

Increase in death rates

It has also been found that the death rate has also increased by 5.5% ie 5,400 people after a sharp fall over the last four weeks, as per reports. A US CDC data claims that the total number of COVID cases in US stands at 6,786,352 and total fatalities has risen to 199,024. It had earlier predicted that by September 19 the US would exceed 200,000 COVID-19 deaths.

READ: US CDC Predicts Coronavirus Deaths To Exceed 200,000 By September 19

The CDC added that total cases are based on aggregate counts of COVID-19 cases reported by state and territorial jurisdictions to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) since January 21, 2020, with the exception of persons repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China, and Japan. The numbers are confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as reported by U.S. states, U.S. territories, New York City, and the District of Columbia from the previous day.

Moreover, there are a total of 13 states which has witnessed rise in infections for at least two weeks, up from nine states the previous week. The state of Arizona saw an increase in infections which almost doubled over the last week. The fatality rates have risen in Arkansas, Kansas and Virginia with an average of 776 people dying per day due to COVID-19 in the last week. The World Health Organization has raised concerns saying that 26 of the 50 states in the US still have positive test rates above 5%. The highest positive test rates are recorded in are in the Midwest with over 16% in Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa and South Dakota.

Meanwhile, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked the state public health officials, to prepare and distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups as soon as by October, documents published by the agency showed. Previously, American health officials had asserted that a vaccine for coronavirus might be approved without even completing full trials leaving the WHO concerned.

US President Donald Trump who has been severely criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic has repeatedly called out and blamed China for allowing the virus to spread and also for withholding crucial information from the world during the early weeks of the outbreak. The US President has also clashed with the World Health Organisation and stated formal procedure for the US to leave the UN organization.

READ: CDC Tells States: Be Ready To Distribute Vaccines On Nov. 1

READ: CDC Directs Halt To Renter Evictions To Prevent Virus Spread

