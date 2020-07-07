Dubai Ready To Welcome Tourists, Claims To Be A 'safe Destination' Amid COVID-19 Scare

Dubai on July 7 resumed international tourism and hospitality as it urged the travellers to visit its beaches, shopping malls and nightlife amid the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the crucial winter months. According to a news agency report, the country instilled the notion that it is “safe” to travel as the Sheikhdom invited tourists from across the world while Dubai’s top three tourist-feeding countries remained hard-hit by the virus.

With over 52,068 confirmed cases in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai has been conveying that “it is ready” for tourism as authorities stand with thermometers, mandatory face masks and hand sanitizer at the airports. According to the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai, that heavily relies on tourism for its economy to flourish, welcomed over 16.7 million international guests in 2019 from countries including India, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Oman, China, Russia and the US. While travellers fuelled the nation’s vast restaurant chains, bars and nightlife scenes, risk with respect to international air travel remains largely a bigger concern that mainly leads to spread of COVID-19.

Dubai is Open. We are ready to welcome business visitors and tourists to our city and country in July. pic.twitter.com/Q91vbEEidf — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) June 22, 2020

COVID-19 test within 96 hours of flight

According to reports, the travellers would be required to take a COVID-19 test within 96 hours of their flight and show the airline a negative result. Further, they would be tested on arrival and required to quarantine while the results are awaited. Additionally, the tourists would have to carry health insurance covering COVID-19 or sign a declaration agreeing to cover the costs of treatment and isolation while entering Dubai.

The combined efforts of the UAE’s leadership, government and tourism sector stakeholders as well as @DubaiAirports, @emirates and flydubai have resulted in the World Travel and Tourism Council @WTTC recognizing Dubai as a safe destination, giving the city a Safe Travels stamp 2/2 — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) July 7, 2020

Starting today, Dubai is all set to welcome visitors from around the world with the highest standards of health and safety, in line with international protocols. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/PfQPdVU0qg — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) July 7, 2020

A consultant at the market-research firm Euromonitor International, Rabia Yasmeen said, “With some 35% of all revenue coming from tourists, it’s good for Dubai to go ahead and announce because there needs to be a call for the confidence to come back.” She added, “Someone has to take that step first to show the world.” At a recent match that was televised, French football club Olympique Lyonnais, under sponsorship with Emirates, were asked to wear “Dubai Is Open” jerseys to indicate to the world that the country has resumed the travel.

