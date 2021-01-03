Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin 'races' With Two Ostriches, Netizens React; Watch

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently shared a video on his official Instagram handle that shows him racing with two ostriches. Deeming it as ‘another close call’, the prince can be seen battling his way to beat the ostriches in a race. The uploaded IGTV video is an amalgamation of a few shots in which he can be seen racing against two massive ostriches.

Race against two ostriches

The 1 minute 3 seconds short video clip begins with a very short clip of a few cyclists who can be seen in a straight line. As the video progresses, we see the prince with one of his fellow cyclers. Next clip shows the prince behind and ostrich, trying to beat it in a race. In the middle of that clip, the ostrich also crosses the road, just in front of the prince’s cycle. Just after that, the camera is panned towards another ostrich that can be seen running. However, towards the end of the video, the prince achieves his target as he beats the two ostriches.

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 406,009 views. Netizens can be seen applauding the prince in the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Such a nice view at the beginning of new year. Always love you and your family. Stay safe". Netizens can be seen leaving different emojis in the comment section. Lets have a look at the comments.

(Image Credits: Instagram/Fazza)