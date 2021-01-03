UAE: Indian Expat Bags 19th Guinness Record With Largest Colossal Greeting Card

An Indian expatriate in the UAE has entered the Guinness World Records for the 19th time after he unveiled an 8.2 square meter colossal greeting card commemorating the 15th Accession Day of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The greeting card, which measures 10 times larger than a normal card, is created by Ramkumar Sarangapani, who has now become the holder of most number of world records by an individual in UAE and India, according to Gulf News.

The multicolour pop-up card has measures four metres in length, 2.05 metres in width and has a closed surface area of 8.20 square meters. The card’s outer cover is the winning bid of Expo 2020. Inside of the card features a collage of Sheikh Mohammad’s painting created by Dubai based artist Akbar Saheb.

Ramkumar Sarangapani (UAE) had a busy #GWRDay - setting SIX new records!



His records include the largest magnet sentence and the smallest pack of cards... 🃏 pic.twitter.com/XDDLWDszJf — Guinness World Records 2021 Out Now (@GWR) November 19, 2020

Speaking to Gulf News, Sarangapani reckoned that he had been working on the card for the last six months and was waiting for the “most opportune time” to break the record of the largest greeting card. Speaking further, he revealed that the 15th Accession Day of Sheikh Mohammed, which also marked the foundation day of the Emirates came out to be the most “special” and “auspicious day” for the nation, therefore, he decided to unveil his card on the day.

About Ramkumar Sarangapani

As per Press Trust of India, Sarangapani shifted from Chennai to Dubai 17 years ago. In addendum, to making the largest pop-up greeting card, he holds the Guinness world record for the largest sentence made using magnets, largest word using magnets, largest electronic greeting card, smallest pack of playing cards, among others. His card would be displayed at Doha Centre from January 4 to January 18.

