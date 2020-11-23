Dubai's Princess Haya Paid £1.2million To Keep Love Affair With Bodyguard Secret: Report

The wife of the billionaire ruler of Dubai allegedly paid her British bodyguard lover £1.2million and showered him with opulent gifts to keep their affair a secret, The Sun reported. Princess Haya, the sixth wife of Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, allegedly “seduced” 37-year-old Russell Flowers and enticed him into a relationship before it ended in 2017. The royal affair, which went on for two years, was finally exposed during her high court hearing against her estranged husband.

According to The Sun, the 46-year-old princess showed Flowers with cash and multiple gifts which included £50,000 vintage shotgun, a £12,000 watch and a personalized RU55ELLS number plate. In addendum, she also paid £1.2million to three other bodyguards to remain quiet about her love affair, MailOnline reported citing sources close to the princess.

Flowers wife discovered affair through photos

Flowers’ wife reportedly became suspicious of her husband after finding photos of Princess Haya posing in a swimming costume. Her doubt doubled after Flowers started working out with a personal trainer and after she found a packet of condoms in his washbag, The Sun reported citing sources. Flowers’ wife was "devastated" after finding of her husband affair and ended their 4-year-old marriage in 2017. She eventually won the custody of her two children they currently live in £85m home in Kensington, West London.

About Princess Haya

Princess Haya bint Hussein is the daughter of King Hussein of Jordan and his third wife Queen Alia, and the half-sister of King Abdullah II. She is a graduate of the University of Oxford in England and an accomplished equestrian. She got married to Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on 10 April 2004. After her affair with her bodyguard came into light, the Sheikh divorced her in April 2019. She currently lives in the United Kingdom with her two children.

