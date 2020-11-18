Who Plays Princess Anne In 'The Crown'? Fans On Twitter Gush Over The Character

The Crown season 4 has taken Twitter by storm. Many fans are gushing over the incredible performances by the actors this season. The new season has an extremely strong female influence with the trio of Queen Elizabeth II, Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana carrying the season’s storyline on their strong shoulders.

However, aside from the riveting yet heartbreaking story of Charles and Diana and the incredible role of Margaret Thatcher played by Gillian Anderson, many fans were also captivated by the candid portrayal of Princess Anne. Read on to find out, “Who plays Princess Anne in The Crown?”

In light of the new season of #TheCrown, I'd like to remind everyone of the time that Princess Anne was held at gunpoint and told to get out of her car, to which she replied "not bloody likely"... we stan! pic.twitter.com/0I2ApBikf5 — Jess ðŸª (@jessxroug) November 15, 2020

Princess Anne and Princess Diana at the Epsom Derby in 1986 pic.twitter.com/680BcKdPE3 — âœ¨ð“ð“ªð“¯ð“¯ ð“žð“¯ð“¯âœ¨ (@princessannehrh) November 17, 2020

Wait, what? So I'm in season 3, and Charles is asking out Camilla, who was married to Andrew Parker Bowles, who slept with Princess Anne?!?! #TheCrown



THE MESS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZqPR9sbZAy — Ann Marie Latrassi's Hitman (@ForgeCarter) November 16, 2020

I thank #TheCrown for making me realise what an absolute icon Princess Anne is ðŸ‘‘ðŸ’– pic.twitter.com/nsTtxxp08B — rebzmcw (@rebzmcw) November 17, 2020

Siblings ðŸ‘«ðŸ¼ #PrinceCharles #PrincessAnne Happy Birthday to HRH The Prince of Wales pic.twitter.com/u17f7iL6un — ðŸ’›ðŸ‘±ðŸ¼‍â™€ï¸ðŸŒ¼ Hannah Celebrating 30 ðŸŽ‚ (@WomenOfWindsor2) November 14, 2020

Emma Corrin is amazing, but I really do find Erin Doherty's performance as Princess Anne amazing too — Disobedient Avocado (@WMT_TM) November 16, 2020

Who plays Princess Anne in The Crown?

Princess Anne in The Crown is played by British actor Erin Doherty. The British actor was cast in the role for Season 3 and returns as the royal in Season 4. While The Crown is Doherty’s breaking role, she is already a prolific theatre actor, who had studied at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

The 28-year-old actor had small roles on Call the Midwife and BBC’s Les Misérables. However, she has clearly never immersed herself in a role for as long as she’s spent playing Princess Anne. In her recent interview with The Times Magazine, she called it “one of the joys” of working on the Netflix series.

Erin Doherty also added that she was absolutely terrified to play Anne in Season 3 of the show, she realised she was going to be in the same room as Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter. One of the challenges of playing Princess Anne was trying to talk in Anne’s voice, with a pinched, overly posh accent that seems unique to the British royal family.

The actor revealed that she used to walk around London practising the voice, going so far as to order coffee in the accent to make it feel more normal. However, Princess Anne’s accent on the show is nothing like the actor’s real voice. It is based on hours of research on YouTube, as well as just letting it sink into her performance.

Princess Anne in The Crown season 4

Season 4, which premiered on November 15 on Netflix, not only explored the courtship and tumultuous marriage between Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer but also looks at Margaret Thatcher’s long stint as the Prime Minister. It also highlights the rupturing marriage of Anne with Mark Phillips. The couple separated in 1989 and was divorced in 1992.

