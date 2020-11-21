The Princess Switch 2 Cast - Everything You Need To Know About The Recently-released Film

The Princess Switch: Switched Again is a romantic comedy that stars Vanessa Hudgens and is directed by Mike Rohl. It is a sequel to The Princess Switch which was also directed by the same director. This sequel recently released on Netflix, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The plot of this movie follows the character of Margaret Delacourt, the Duchess of Montenaro, who is all set to inherit the throne. Margaret and Stacy switch places once again so that Margaret can fix her relationship with Stacy’s friend Kevin, while her third look-alike, Lady Fiona, enters the frame with crooked intentions. Let us have a look at the cast of The Princess Switch 2.

The Princess Switch 2 cast

Vanessa Hudgens as Stacy, Margaret, and Fiona

Vanessa Hudgens has been retained in The Princess Switch 2 cast. In addition, she has been given another role to play which has evil intentions. She will be effectively portraying three characters and look-alikes, Stacy, Margaret as well as Fiona. Vanessa Hudgens is most known for her work in High School Musical. Apart from that, she has also worked in films like Bad Boys For Life, Machete Kills, Polar and many more.

Sam Palladio as Edward

Sam Palladio has played the role of one of the parallel leads among The Princess Switch 2 characters. He plays the role of Prince Edward, who is married to Stacy. Sam Palladio, like Vanessa, has been retained in The Princess Switch 2 cast. He has worked in films such as Runner Runner and Strange Magic and has also worked in television shows such as Nashville, Humans, Episodes and more. Apart from acting, has also made a career as a musician.

Nick Sagar as Kevin

Nick Sagar has played the role of Kevin, the love interest of Princess Margaret. The actor is thus another parallel lead among The Princess Switch 2 cast. Hailing from the United Kingdom, Nick Sagar has worked in other films such as Ill Manors and Queen Of The South as well. Like Vanessa and Sam, he too has been retained in the cast of The Princess Switch 2.

Suanne Braun as Mrs Donatelli

Suanne Braun as Mrs Donatelli is retained in the cast of The Princess Switch 2 from the last film as well. She hails from South Africa and has worked in films and television projects. She has worked in films like Survivor, A Royal Winter, The Last Warrior and more.

