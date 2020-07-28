Elon Musk Denies Affair With Amber Heard, Challenges Johnny Depp For 'cage Fight'

Elon Musk is back to answer questions regarding his involvement in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle. In a recent interview with a media portal, Elon Musk challenged Johnny Depp after the latter one’s text about Musk were read in open court. In these texts, Depp talked about hurting Elon Musk as he was involved with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Elon Musk challenges Depp for a “cage fight” as he denies affair with Heard

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are creating headlines on a regular place due to their ongoing hearing in London court. This hearing is being conducted due to the libel case filed by Depp against British Tabloid The Sun since they called him a “wife-beater” in one of their articles.

Now in a recent interview, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was once again questioned about his involvement with actor Amber Heard. In a recent interview with a media portal, Elon Musk was asked whether he was involved with Heard before her divorce with Johnny Depp. Musk denied involvement with the Aquaman actor while she was still married to Johnny Depp.

Furthermore, Elon Musk also revealed that he, Amber Heard, and model Cara Delevingne were never involved in a threesome as reported by several media reports. During the interview, the Tesla founder also commented on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle. He said that the two should forgive and forget and move on.

Elon Musk was also asked about his opinion regarding Johnny Depp threatening to cut off the billionaire’s penis in one of his text messages. Musk responded to this statement with a laugh and said that if Depp wants a “cage fight” he should just inform the Tesla founder. Johnny Depp’s violent texts about Elon Musk were read in court on July 10, 2020. Depp exchanged these texts with Lady Gaga’s ex and Depp’s friend Christian Carino.

Moving on, Johnny Depp is not only fighting a libel case against The Sun but also a legal battle against The Washington Post. The Pirates of Caribbean star has sued The Washington Post for $50 million as they published an op-ed written by his ex-wife Amber Heard. In this op-ed Heard said that she is a victim of domestic abuse. Even though Heard did not mention Depp in the article, the Blow star called the op-ed “defamatory”.

