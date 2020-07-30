Elon Musk's Post About 'rumors Of Affair With Bill Gates' Has Netizens Baffled, Know Deets

After Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates lashed out on Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his comments on coronavirus outbreak, the SpaceX CEO indirectly responded to the criticism by saying that rumour of both individuals being involved is “completely untrue”. Musk’s hilarious response of him and ‘Bill G’ not being ‘lovers’ came after Gates, in a recent interview acknowledged the comments made by Musk downplaying the dangers of COVID-19. The Microsoft co-founder suggested that Tesla CEO should stick to what he understands the best like making electric cars.

The rumor that Bill Gates & I are lovers is completely untrue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020

While talking to CNBC, Bill Gates said that Elon Musk’s positioning is to maintain ‘high level of outrageous comments'. However, according to him, SpaceX CEO is not involved in vaccines but makes ‘great electric car and his rockets work well. So, the Microsoft co-founder added, even though Musk is allowed to make such comments, he hopes that the latter “doesn't confuse areas he's not involved in too much”.

Completely aware of these remarks, Elon Musk even replied to an internet user who posted Gates’ comments on Tesla chief. In the same thread, Musk said that it appears Microsoft co-founder doesn’t know that Tesla manufactures the vaccine machine for CureVac, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

🎶 Billy G is not my lover 🎶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020

Sounds like he doesn’t realize Tesla makes the vaccine machine for CureVac — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020

Elon Musk has called COVID-19 panic ‘dumb’

From pushing to reopen Tesla factories in California to calling COVID-19 panic ‘dumb’, there have been several instances when Elon Musk has faced severe backlash on his take on the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, coronavirus contagion gradually tightened its grip on the United States in February and now as per Johns Hopkins University tally, total coronavirus infections have surpassed 4.4 million and deaths have reached over 150,700. In between, Elon Musk also termed the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 as ‘fascist’.

Moreover, after media reports suggested that several employees at Tesla have tested positive of coronavirus, but the company has reassured that its workers that there is no big COVID-19 crisis at its plants. This is after a recent media report suggested that over 130 employees are infected with the deadly pathogen.

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

