Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Congratulates Netanyahu For Inking Peace Deals With UAE, Bahrain

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, on October 9, was congratulated by his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed on the signing of historic peace agreements with UAE and Bahrain. As per the Netanyahu's office, the remarks were made during a telephonic conversation wherein Ahmed reckoned that "full ramification" of the deals would only be "understood by future generations". In addition to the treaties, the two leaders also deliberated upon issues such as agriculture and repatriation of Ethiopian Jews to Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; the two leaders discussed regional issues. pic.twitter.com/NNlY8lqquK — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 9, 2020

PM Netanyahu updated Ethiopian PM Ahmed on his intention to immediately bring to Israel approximately 2,000 of the people currently in Addis Ababa and Gondar, out of his commitment to the continued aliyah of Jews to Israel. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 9, 2020

Abraham Accord

'The Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Israel...' reads the historic peace agreement declaration that both states singed with US President Donald Trump as a witness.

The deal was signed last month at the White House, wherein the US President and Israeli Prime Minister were joined by foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain to commemorate the historic normalisation agreements inked between Israel and the two Arab countries.

The Agreement recalls the reception held on January 28, 2020, wherein the US President first presented his 'Vision for Peace' and commitment to continue collective effort to achieve a 'just, comprehensive, realistic and enduring' solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict. The 7-page long document emphasised the belief that the normalisation of Israeli and Emirati relations is in the interest of people on both sides and contributes to the cause of peace in the Middle East.

Image : IsraeliPM/Twitter