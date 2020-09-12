Bahrain Follows UAE, Inks Peace Deal With Israel: How Middle East Countries Reacted

In what the United States boasts as the second breakthrough to normalise the situation in West Asia, Bahrain has signed a ''peace deal'' with Israel. This comes a month after United Arab Emirates (UAE) established full diplomatic relations with Israel, becoming third nation to do so in the region, after Jordan and Egypt. With these developments in the West Asia, US President Donal Trump claims that his administration has achieved major success in bringing peace in the region. However, not all has gone well with the neighbours of Israel and countries which have decided to recognise the Jewish state.
The Jewish state of Israel was formed in 1948, and since then the country has fought eight wars with its Arab neighbours. These wars predominantly stemmed from the conflict between Palestine and Israel. After World War II, demand for a homeland for Jews in the Arab dominated Palestine grew. Back then, Palestine was under the British mandate, but when it ended in 1947, the United Nations (UN) proposed an Arab-Jewish partition of Palestine. This partition plan mandated 53 percent of the land to the Jewish-majority state and 47 percent to the Palestinian-majority state. The Arab dominated West Asia did not accept a Jewish nation giving rise to conflict in the region. While Egypt and Jordan established diplomatic ties later, other Arab countries are of opinion that they would withhold recognition till the formation of Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. However, there has been a major shift recently.
The development also comes after US President Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, because Trump brokered the deal for the normalisation of ties between the Israel and UAE. With yets another peace deal, it seems Trump administration is paving way for his Nobel Peace Prize.
The deals in the West Asian region comes after Trump's 'Middle East peace' plan announced in January failed to gain impetus. Trump had tasked his son-in-law Jared Kushner for bringing 'peace in the middle east.' With these deals seen to be as a major 'breakthrough', Kushner and Ivanka Trump claim that 'history' is made.