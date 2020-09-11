European Union Leaders Urge Turkey To End "illegal Activities" In Mediterranean Sea

Seven European nations have come together over their shared concerns for heightened tensions in the Meditteranean and urged Turkey to end its “unilateral and illegal activities” in the region. As Turkey seeks to expand its energy resources in the Mediterranean, France, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Italy, Spain, and Portugal tried to gathered in Corsica for de-escalation talks on Thursday, September 10.

EU countries urge Turkey to begin dialogue

In their statement, the leaders also re-affirmed their support for Greece and Cyprus, who they claim have been facing Turkey's ’hostile actions’. The statement further added that if Turkey continues with its aggressive activities in the Meditteranean and rejects attempts to open dialogue, then the EU is prepared to develop a comprehensive list of restrictive measures to be slapped on the Erdogan government.

Amid heightened tensions, Turkish vessels reportedly continue to survey eastern Medittarean where Greece and Cyprus have claimed exclusive economic rights. France is also reported to have begun conducting military patrols in the region in an effort to show its support for Greece and Cyprus.

In the event of no dialogues between Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus, the leaders at the summit have called on Germany to act as mediators while is also reported to have Russia offered to mediate in the conflict.

As per reports, French President Emmanuel Macron has termed Turkey’s action in the region as “unacceptable” and “inadmissible behaviour” and further added that the country was no longer behaving like a partner in the region. In response, the Turkish Foreign Ministry retorted Macron’s comments as "arrogant" and originating from an old colonial mindset.

While Greece appealed to other European nations for assistance, Greek European Affairs Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis has said that the heightened tensions over energy resources are a cause for great concern as it threatens Europe’s ‘security architecture’. While citing Turkey’s actions in Libya and Syria, he termed the country as a ‘major destabilising factor‘.

(Image/Input Credit AP)

