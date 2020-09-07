Turkey begins annual military drill in Cyprus as tension escalates in Mediterranean

The Turkish military on September 6 began its annual exercise in breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, an entity that is recognized only by Ankara. Beginning its exercise called “Mediterranean storm” Turkish Cypriot Security Command, Vice President Fuat Oktay asserted that the security priorities of both the areas had become “indispensable” amid glaring tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

"The security priorities of our country and the TRNC [Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus] are indispensable, along with diplomatic solutions in the eastern Mediterranean," Oktay wrote on Twitter .

Cyprus, an island nation which houses roughly 12 lakh people is divided between the Greek Cypriot-run south and the Turkish Cypriot north. Following an invasion in 1974, Ankara has stationed tens of thousands of troops in the north of the island. However, Anakars 'Forceful' occupation is denounced by the European Union with the topic leading to heated debate in multiple sessions of UNSC.

Flaring tensions in Eastern Mediternean

This drill comes as tensions between Greece and Turkey have flared in recent weeks. According to international media reports, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced a diplomatic move in a statement after Turkey announced that Russia plans would be conducting live-fire naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean this month.

"Greece and Turkey are valued Allies, and NATO is an important platform for consultations on all issues that affect our shared security," Associated Press quoted the NATO statement. "I remain in close touch with all concerned Allies to find a solution to the tensions in the spirit of NATO solidarity.”

However, a Greek official speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that talk of an agreement “does not correspond with reality. "In any case, we have noted the NATO Secretary-General''s intention to work to create mechanisms for de-escalation within the framework of NATO. Nevertheless, de-escalation would only be achieved with the immediate withdrawal of all Turkish ships from the Greek continental shelf", he added. As per reports, Turkey announced the Russian drills in a very short navigational notice that said they would take place Sept. 8-22 and Sept. 17-25 in the Mediterranean Sea but no immediate comment from Moscow followed.

