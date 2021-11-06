Last Updated:

Hatta To Host The Official 50th UAE National Day Celebrations On December 2

The 50th UAE National Day will be held in Hatta, Dubai on December 2 according to the announcement by the Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee of the UAE.

UAE

The 50th UAE National Day will be held in Hatta, Dubai on December 2 according to the announcement by the Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee of the UAE. The show will be broadcast live on the UAE National Day official website and all local TV stations on December 2nd at 5.30 pm. From the 4th to the 12th of December, the stunning theatrical show will feature the history of the region.

Hatta is a historical site as well as a tourist attraction, as it is located in the middle of the seven emirates. The city is surrounded by natural beauties and a picturesque environment filled with ancient relics, including dams, lakes and valleys. Several development projects have been completed in the area in recent years, including six this year.

Comprehensive development plan for Hatta earlier this month

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of UAE announced a comprehensive development plan for Hatta earlier this month, which includes the construction of a beach and a new lake, as well as transportation systems for the mountain slopes, including a funicular, which is a type of cable railway system and the Emirates' longest mountain walk. The initiatives are part of the Hatta Master Development Plan, which spans 20 years.

The head of Creative Strategy of the Year of the 50th Shaikha Al Ketbi said that a stunning spectacle reflecting the deep ties between people, nature and technology will also be part of the official 50th UAE National Day celebration. The floating theatrical experience, which will be staged in Hatta Dam and surrounded by the Hajar mountains, will take audiences on a voyage through the country's history in the 50 years leading up to the union's inception.

Tickets for the shows from December 4 to 12 are currently available

She also said that the performances will also shine a light on today's accomplishments of UAE and provide a unique view into the bright future that awaits those who call the UAE home. Last month, to commemorate the country's Golden Jubilee, National Day celebrations began 50 days before the UAE National Day. On the official website of UAE National Day, tickets for the shows from December 4 to 12 are currently available.

