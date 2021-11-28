Last Updated:

IN PICS: All That Remains Of A War-torn Town In Syria's Idlib After 10 Years Of Conflict

Thousands of displaced Syrians go about their daily lives, overcoming all obstacles, in the opposition-controlled town of Sarmada in Syria's Idlib.

Women are seen waiting for donated food
Women wait for donated food to be distributed in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria

Syrian girl runs across a wall
A Syrian girl runs along a wall in a Turkish Red Crescent-run refugee camp for displaced persons

Syrian youngster stares out from a window.
A Syrian boy stares out a window in the Taybe Orphanage refugee camp for displaced people 

Syrians are seen praying
Syrians pray in a Turkish Red Crescent-run refugee camp for displaced individuals in Sarmada

A woman is seen holding her baby
A woman holds her baby outside a tent in a refugee camp

Syrians are seen walking through a refugee camp.
Syrians walk through a Turkish Red Crescent-run refugee camp for displaced individuals in the Sarmada area, north of Idlib city, Syria on 26 November 2021

Children in a refugee camp in Syria clasp hands
Children in a refugee camp in Syria hold hands as they desperately wait for toys to be donated

Syrian young boys attend classes
Young Syrian boys attend classes in an orphanage in a refugee camp for displaced people

Syrian lady cuddles her infant
A Syrian lady holds her infant near ancient Roman ruins in Sarmada where they have pitched tents

Syrians are seen praying
Syrians pray at a Turkish Red Crescent-run refugee camp in Sarmada, Syria, on the outskirts of Idlib

Syrian youngster is seen playing
A Syrian youngster enjoys himself, playing with a donated toy in the Taybe orphanage refugee camp

Syrian refugees stroll alongside historic remains
Syrian refugees stroll alongside historic Roman remains in Sarmada

