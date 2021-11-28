IN PICS: All That Remains Of A War-torn Town In Syria's Idlib After 10 Years Of Conflict

Quick links:
Women wait for donated food to be distributed in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria
A Syrian girl runs along a wall in a Turkish Red Crescent-run refugee camp for displaced persons
Syrians walk through a Turkish Red Crescent-run refugee camp for displaced individuals in the Sarmada area, north of Idlib city, Syria on 26 November 2021
A Syrian lady holds her infant near ancient Roman ruins in Sarmada where they have pitched tents
Syrians pray at a Turkish Red Crescent-run refugee camp in Sarmada, Syria, on the outskirts of Idlib
A Syrian youngster enjoys himself, playing with a donated toy in the Taybe orphanage refugee camp