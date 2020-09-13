Iran Hangs 27-year-old Wrestler Navid Afkari Despite Trump's Appeal, Sparks Global Outrage

Iran has executed a young wrestler, Navid Afkari, for allegedly murdering a man during anti-government protests back in 2018 despite massive international appeals for him to be spared.

Among the list of notable names campaigning for Afkari, US President Donald Trump had also appealed to Iran for a stay on the 27-year-old wrestler’s execution. Human rights body Amnesty International has described the wrestler’s execution as a travesty of justice. Navid Afkari was arrested in 2018 along with his two brothers who were also given lengthy sentences. According to state media, the young wrestler was hanged in the southern city of Shiraz.

Wrestler's condemnation draws international condemnation

Navid Afkari's arrest and subsequent sentencing have drawn international attention and sparked international outrage. Global sporting bodies, like the International Olympic Committee (IOC), have decried his execution and called it 'very sad news'. The IOC, in a statement, said Iran ignored the ‘pleas of athletes from around the world’.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump appealed to the Iranian authorities to release Navid as his only crime was to protest Iran’s “worsening economic situation and inflation”. Following the news of Navid's execution, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted about condemning the act in the strongest terms.

Hearing that Iran is looking to execute a great and popular wrestling star, 27-year-old Navid Afkarai, whose sole act was an anti-government demonstration on the streets. They were protesting the “country’s worsening economic situation and inflation”... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

The Iranian regime’s execution of Navid Afkari is a vicious and cruel act. We condemn it in the strongest terms. It is an outrageous assault on human dignity, even by the despicable standards of this regime. The voices of the Iranian people will not be silenced. #نویدمان_را_کشتند — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 12, 2020

As per a tweet from Navid’s lawyer, the young wrestler was even denied the right to meet his family one last time before the execution. Under Iranian law, prisoners are permitted to meet their families before execution. Navid Afkari was a national champion in wrestling which is a highly popular sport in Iran.

