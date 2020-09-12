Iran Says Bahrain Now Partner To 'crimes' Of Israel After US-brokered Deal

After Bahrain decided to follow UAE’s lead for normalisation of ties with Israel, Iran said that the Arab nation is now partner to the “crimes” committed by the “Zionist regime”. Iran’s foreign ministry insinuated that Bahrain now stands Israel’s partner in the decades of “violence, slaughter, war, terror and bloodshed” in Palestine and Middle East region.

“The rulers of Bahrain will from now on be partners to the crimes of the Zionist regime as a constant threat to the security of the region and the world of Islam,” the ministry said in a statement.

Soon after the full normalisation of diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE, the United States started working on getting more Arab nations on board with the peace plan. Bahrain’s state media reported that Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa had welcomed the initiative taken by the US to reach an agreement between the UAE and Israel which halted annexation of West Bank.

The US, Bahrain, and Israel issued a joint statement on September 11, announcing another “historic breakthrough” to further peace in the Middle East. Bahrain King and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed their “deep appreciation” to the US President for his “dedication to the peace” in the region.

“The parties will continue their efforts in this regard to achieve a just, comprehensive, and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to enable the Palestinian people to realize their full potential,” the statement read.

Read: Bahrain Follows UAE, Inks Peace Deal With Israel: How Middle East Countries Reacted

Read: Trump Announces Israel-Bahrain Peace Agreement In Less Than A Month Of UAE Deal

'Sacrificed Palestinian cause'

Iran said that Bahrain has sacrificed the Palestinian cause at the “altar of American elections”, adding that the aftereffects of the deal would be lasting hatred of the oppressed people. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is yet to make an official statement but it will be most likely on the lines of the earlier statement condemning the UAE’s decision.

Rouhani had said that the UAE made a “huge mistake” by reaching an agreement with Israel to normalise their relationship. He had then questioned the time and place of the announcement, asking whether it was done to ensure a Trump’s win in the upcoming presidential elections.

"They (the UAE) better be mindful. They have committed a huge mistake, a treacherous act. We hope they will realise this and abandon this wrong path," said Rouhani during a televised address.

Read: Bahrain Stresses Two-state Solution During Pompeo’s Visit To End Israel-Palestine Conflict

Read: Iran Says It Chased Out Three US Aircraft Over ADIZ Violation During Naval Exercises