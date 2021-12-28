Iran Moves To Mediate Talks Between Taliban & Resistance Groups To Help Achieve Peace

Amid the growing instability and economic crisis in Afghanistan, Iran has expressed interest in mediating talks between different groups in the war-ravaged Afghanistan to establish peace and stability. The Iranian President's special representative to Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, said that Teran shares a great rapport with all the groups in Afghanistan and can proceed to discuss stability and peace in Afghanistan.

According to Khaama Press, Qomi held talks with Afghan leader in exile Muhammad Muhaqiq and said that the Iranian government is ready to mediate talks with the Taliban government in Kabul to help them achieve stability and form an inclusive government.

He emphasized that the Taliban-ruled country lacks stability and peace, which can be resolved only through negotiations among all ethnic groups. Meanwhile, it is to be mentioned that the anti-Taliban resistance group led by Ahmad Masoud in Panjshir province is the only group that has not come to any agreement with the terrorist groups, reported ANI, citing the Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, other countries, including Qatar and Turkey, have also shown interest in helping Afghanistan overcome the crisis. Turkey and Qatar have asked the hardline Islamist group to sign an official agreement to start operations at Kabul airport. However, the Taliban government so far has not signed any agreement with any foreign company to run the Kabul airport.

Afghanistan crisis

Ever since the Taliban seized control of Kabul in mid-August, the country has gone through extreme chaos and an economic crisis. The biggest threat that haunts the future of Afghanistan is the transformation from an insurgent force into an administrative body that can run a complex and diverse nation that is currently on the brink of being pushed into famine. The Taliban have often been accused of not having an inclusive government and of selecting people who follow the Sharia law, from their own groups.

International communities, on the other hand, have often blamed the Taliban for ruining the future of Afghan girls and women, who are forbidden from attending schools and work, with their outdoor movement being restricted too. The international community fears that the prevailing situation in Afghanistan is likely to deteriorate and prompt tens of thousands more Afghans to leave the country, while other terrorist organisations such as Al-Qaeda will have a strong foothold in war-torn Afghanistan.

Image: AP

With Inputs from ANI