Taliban Forms New 170-member Special Forces Unit To Protect Educational Institutions

The Ministry of Higher Education of the Taliban government has formed a new 170-member police unit for the protection of educational institutes.

According to a Khaama Press report, the newly formed security personnel are a part of the ministry's Special Forces that were trained in 313 central corps for 30 days, according to an official statement issued by the Taliban. The creation of a special security force to protect educational institutions was a much-needed step, said Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Lutfullah Khairkhaw.

While addressing the new graduates, the defense ministry said that the protection of educational institutions is as important as their stronghold. This decision was taken by the Taliban in view of numerous complaints filed by people who reported the behavior of Taliban affiliates now protecting these institutes.

Meanwhile, public universities and girls' high schools have not resumed yet. Ever since the hardline Islamist group took control of Afghanistan, co-education has been banned across the country. The senior members of the group have ordered that girls and boys in universities to not be allowed to study in the same classroom.

How has the Taliban takeover affected girls' education?

The Taliban takeover has greatly affected the education of girls in Afghanistan. Since August, there has been a noticeable drop in the attendance of girls in primary schools, although they've been allowed to return to schools. However, due to extreme poverty and security concerns, parents are reluctant to send younger girls to school.

Earlier, the acting Deputy Education Minister, Abdul Hakim Hemat, confirmed that the government is looking forward to creating a new education policy, which is likely to come in the new year. Until then, girls would not be allowed to attend secondary school.

As per various media reports, groups of armed Taliban terrorists across various places have reportedly approached school girls on the street, asking them to cover their hands and mouths, due to which a majority of girls have stopped going to school. Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan, the country has been in chaos. With a lack of good governance and massive financial crisis, the country is on the brink of being pushed into a famine.

Image: ANI/AP

With Inputs from ANI