Iran Witnessing ‘third Wave’ Of Coronavirus Outbreak, Warn Health Experts

The health experts in Iran have warned that the country is witnessing a "third wave" of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the Iranian health ministry tally, the country is reporting more than 3,000 positive cases per day which is believed to be the highest since the virus first hit Iran in February. Iran had put efforts to successfully curb the spread of the virus by early May but witnessed a resurgence at the beginning of June recording around 1,600 new cases a day.

#Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson, Lari announced on Friday:



🔹Total number of #COVID19 patients recovered: 355,505

🔹Total number of infected cases: 416,198

🔹Total number of death toll: 23,952



In the past 24 hours:

🔹New cases tested positive: 3,041

🔹New death toll: 141 pic.twitter.com/3CTi6iwuwb — IranGov.ir (@Iran_GOV) September 18, 2020

3,041 new positive cases

In addition, the Iranian health experts have cautioned that the country is still in the grip of a coronavirus pandemic. They warned the residents to follow health safety protocols like social distancing and wearing face masks. They added that the virus is more likely to affect the capital city of Tehran as compared to other provinces. Earlier in September, Iran opened the new school year after nearly seven months of closure. While addressing a video conference, President Hassan Rouhani reportedly said that the education of 15 million students is as important as the health system.

He reportedly urged the authorities to implement health measures in schools and educational institutions to the level of those in military garrisons. In the wake of the reopening of schools, many parents and medical experts expressed their concerns over the possibility of a surge in cases. Abbas Aghazadeh, a member of the board of the medical council said, "The national COVID-19 task force should defend lives of millions of students". "Prevent physical reopening of all schools across the country", he added.

Abbas Ali Dorsti, vice-chancellor for health at Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, warned that despite of following every safety precaution, there has been an increase in travel and violations of health protocols by some people which resulted in rise of infection. According to the reports, businesses, schools, and colleges have reopened to shape up the economy and mark new normal. Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani was reported to have said the health department are trying their best to arrange a sufficient amount of beds to cater to the needs of the patients.

