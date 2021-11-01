Iranian Navy Prevents Pirate Attack On Oil Tanker Sailing Towards Gulf Of Aden

The Iranian Navy said they have prevented a possible 'pirate attack' on an Iranian oil tanker sailing towards the Gulf of Aden on Monday, news agency Sputnik reported citing local media reports. According to the news agency, the attack was thwarted by the Iranian Navy destroyer Alborz which was reportedly deployed to the Gulf of Aden in August in order to protect ships carrying oil tankers.

Iran reportedly fights off pirate attack on oil tanker

"The escort team of the Iranian Army's Navy stationed on the oil tanker clashed with pirates on the vessel's way to the Gulf of Aden, before entering the Bab El-Mandeb Strait," Sputnik news quoted Fars news agency.

According to Tasnim news agency, four boats were moving towards the tanker in order to hijack, however, the swift action taken by the Iranian Navy thwarted the vested interests of the pirates. It said that the boats were carrying six armed pirates. Notably, it is not the first time Iran has said that it used its Navy to defend itself from pirate attacks. The Commander of Iran’s Army-Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that the Iranian Navy had once again successfully defended Iranian tankers from an attack by pirates in the Gulf of Aden on October 16, reported The Maritime Executive.

"The 78th naval fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consisting of the Alborz destroyer, was attacked by five pirate boats this morning while escorting two Iranian tankers," The Maritime Executive quoted commander while speaking on Iranian television on October 16.

Iranian Navy encountered a similar kind of incident in 2019

"With the timely action of the army marines, the two tankers safely passed through the Gulf of Aden,” the Admiral added said adding the incident as 'maritime terrorism.' According to Tasnim news agency, the country has been patrolling the Gulf of Aden to safeguard merchant ships and tankers from Iran and other countries since November 2008. Earlier, in 2019, the Iranian Navy encountered a similar kind of incident in which eleven boats surrounded one of its oil tankers in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. However, this time too, the Iranian Navy saved the vessel from any damage, reported The Maritime Executive.

