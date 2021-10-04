Iraq PM Al-Kadhimi Honours Security Official For Preventing Suicide Bomber Attack

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on October 3 honoured the security member for his bravery after the latter prevented a suicide car bomb attack in the country’s western province of Anbar, reported news agency Xinhua citing the military. Reportedly, a statement by the media office of Iraqi Joint Operations stated that the Iraqi Prime Minister “ordered the promotion of Hamid Shuaib Abdullah to a higher military rank and a financial reward for his courage in confronting the car bomb that a suicide terrorist was driving in the city of Ramadi.”

The security official was honoured after earlier on Sunday, the JOC said in a statement that a suicide bomber detonated his car bomb in Ramadi, which is around 160 kilometres west of Baghdad. The suicide bomber made a move after the security officials opened fire on him without causing claiming any lives. Xinhua cited a provincial security source to state that the huge blast that killed the suicide bomber also injured at least five civilians in the area.

In recent months, the Islamic State (IS) has ramped up its attacks on the Iraqi security forces in the provinces, previously the group's stronghold. IS attacks have left dozens of people dead and wounded in Iraq, while the group has also been active in Afghanistan after the Taliban reconquered the nation. Meanwhile, the security situation in Iraq has been enhancing its forces since it defeated the IS in 2017. As per the report, the IS remnants have melted into urban centres, deserts and even rugged areas to carry out guerrilla attacks against the security forces and civilians.

IS Iraq member charged with supporting terrorist figure

Meanwhile, as per the Associated Press, a leading Islamic State media figure and a foreign fighter has been charged in the United States federal court in Virginia. Reportedly, the Saudi-born Canadian citizen, Mohammed Khalifa was charged with conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization resulting in the loss of lives. He was also the leading figure in the IS of Iraq. Eventually, he was also captured overseas by the Syrian DemocraticForces in January 2019, the officials reportedly said.

Image: AP