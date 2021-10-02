Taliban To Deploy Suicide Bombers At Afghan Borders; Continues To Suppress Women: Reports

The Taliban has formed an exclusive suicide bomber unit that will be deployed around Afghanistan's borders, particularly in Badakhshan province. According to Khaama Press, the province's deputy governor Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi informed the media about the formation of a suicide bomber unit in Badakhshan, which borders Tajikistan and China.

The battalion will be called the Lashkar-e-Mansoori, according to Ahmadi, and will be deployed to the country's borders. He went on to say that the battalion is the same one that was planning suicide strikes against the former Afghanistan government's security forces. As per the reports of Khamma Press, Badakhshan province deputy governor Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi said, ''the defeat of the United States would not have been conceivable without this battalion. These brave soldiers would destroy the US bases in Afghanistan while wearing explosive waistcoats. These are those who have no fear and devote themselves to Allah's approval.''

Badri 313 is made up entirely of suicide bombers

Along with the Lashkar-e-Mansoori, Badri 313 is another battalion that is known for being one of the most well-equipped and sophisticated military units stationed at Kabul International Airport. According to Khaama Press, Badri 313 is made up entirely of suicide bombers, and is a military unit of Afghanistan's Islamic Emirate. The name of the unit is linked to the Haqqani network, which is said to have provided them with training. It has been alleged that Taliban forces such as the Badri 313 were "vital in the takeover of Afghanistan." The Red Unit is another unit of Taliban's military. The Taliban released propaganda on the Badri 313 Battalion in numerous local languages including English and Arabic in July and August 2021.

During the withdrawal of US and NATO soldiers from Afghanistan, the Taliban made an aggressive and swift offensive against Afghan government forces, capturing Kabul. On September 6, it declared victory over resistance forces in Panjshir, the last holdout province in Afghanistan, completing their takeover three weeks after conquering Kabul.

Treatment of women in Taliban-led Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the Taliban-led Afghanistan government continues to treat Afghan women as second-class citizens despite promises to guarantee equal rights in schools, jobs, and other areas. Women in Afghanistan have second-class citizenship, which implies that they do not have the same rights as men. According to a story released by Pakistani news outlet News International, Afghan women will continue to be oppressed in their own country by the Taliban, who will take away women's rights and freedom in the name of their 'monopolised vision of Islam.'

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP