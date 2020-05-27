UN Report Details Ordeal Of Abducted Iraqi Protesters, Welcomes Govt’s Promise To Probe

A United Nations report has detailed the ordeals of abducted Iraqi protesters from their time of abduction through interrogation to acts of torture. The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Human Rights Office documented the disappearance of 123 protesters between October 1, 2019, and March 21, 2020, of which whereabouts of 25 people still not known.

The protesters, mostly young and unemployed, have been demanding the government that their economic and social rights be respected. The UN has confirmed the deaths of 490 activists since the protests broke out in October and the demonstrations have continued even after the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to the 4th UN report on protests in Iraq, the absence of accountability for deliberate killings, and excessive and unlawful use of force at demonstration sites continues to contribute to the pervasive environment of impunity. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, noted that the establishment of a high-level committee by the new Government to investigate casualties is a crucial step toward justice and accountability.

“The Government's commitment to provide medical treatment for injured demonstrators and compensation to the families of victims is encouraging,” said Hennis-Plasschaert in a statement.

'Deeply disturbing'

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet stated that the testimonies shared by some of the activists who were kidnapped are “deeply disturbing”. She added that no one should be subjected to such cruel and degrading treatment.

“The Iraqi authorities must conduct a prompt and thorough investigation into these acts, and find and prosecute those responsible," said Bachelet in a statement.

The latest government, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has been facing an uphill task as economic crisis compounded by pandemic looms large. The report recommended the government to take immediate action to protect protesters and activists from abduction. It added that the government should make immediate efforts to comply with its obligations under international law, including by making all efforts to locate those demonstrators and activists who remain missing.

