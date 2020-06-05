UAE Extends Helping Hand, Sends 708 Tons Of Medical Aid To 62 Countries To Fight COVID-19

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, UAE officials have revealed that the country has provided more than 708 tons of medical aid, personal protection kits and supplies to 62 countries across the world to date. According to reports, the UAE’s actions have also helped 65 million people indirectly in its efforts to fight and defeat the deadly coronavirus.

According to an official press release "While the UAE continues its constant work of supporting the global efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 disease, it has provided more than 708 tons of medical aid, personal protection kits and supplies to 62 countries worldwide to date, with direct beneficiaries exceeding 708,000 health workers,".

The release also claimed that the country had begun planning many humanitarian initiatives in the early phases of the pandemic that could help in slowing down and eventually stopping the spread of the virus.

The United Arab Emirates has reported 37,018 positive coronavirus cases but the country’s death toll remains low at only 273 deaths. About 6,600,692 people have been confirmed to have been infected by COVID-19 worldwide while the global death toll has crossed 389,620.

The United States has the greatest number of coronavirus infection cases in the world, with over 1,872,528 positive cases and a death toll of 108,208. Brazil has the second-highest number of reported cases in the world, with 584,016 positive cases and a death toll of 32,548. Iran has been one of the worst affected countries in the Middle East and has reported 164,270 coronavirus cases and a death toll of 8,071.

