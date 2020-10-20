Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Asserts UAE Deal To Lower Consumer Prices, Cost Of Living

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, October 19 said that the normalisation of relations between the Jewish nation and the United Arab Emirates will benefit Israeli citizens with the prices of consumer goods going down. As per reports, Netanyahu also added that the normalising of relations with the UAE will allow for the import of cheap and high-quality merchandise and help Israel become a 'hub, both maritime and in the air'.

Read: 'Hello You' Turns YouTube Hit As Israel-UAE Singers Collaborate Post Normalisation Of Ties

Abhran Accords to benefit all Israelis: Netanyahu

The Israeli Prime Minister's comments come after his visit to a UAE cargo vessel that was docked in the port of Haifa. Netanyahu is reported to have been accompanied by Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev. The entry of the UAE cargo vessel at the Israeli port was made possible by a peace deal between the two countries that was signed in mid-September in Washington. Israel also signed a peace deal with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

As per a press release issued by the Israeli Prime Minister's office, Netanyahu said, "We are on the deck of the ship that arrived from the United Arab Emirates, with very many containers. I asked what is in the containers and they explained to me - washing machines. This is now lowering the price of washing machines, electric devices and food. Everything that arrives here simply lowers the cost of living and every citizen of Israel will feel the impact of it”.

Read: Israel, Bahrain Sign Deal Establishing Formal Ties

October 19 also saw the first commercial passenger plane from Abu Dhabi landing in Tel Aviv. As per reports, the Etihad Airways Flight No. 9607 landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion international airport in the early hours of Monday. The Etihad's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft then departed for Abu Dhabi from Tel Aviv later in the day carrying a travel and tourism delegation from Israel.

The normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE were brokered by the United States. When UAE signed the historic agreement, it became the third Arab country after Egypt and Jordan to officially normalise ties with Israel.

(With ANI inputs, Image AP)

Read: Netanyahu: Israel Easing Out Of Lockdown

Read: First Flight From UAE Lands In Israel Month After Historic Abraham Accords