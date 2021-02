Israeli Covid Drug Cured 30 Cases Of Disease, Hailed By Scientists As 'huge Breakthrough'

A new treatment for coronavirus, developed at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Medical Center has completed the phase 1 trials. As per the reports by the hospital, it has also helped various serious cases of the virus. Terming it as a ‘huge breakthrough’, the hospital revealed that the EXO-CD24 substance had been administered to 30 patients whose conditions were moderate or worse. All of these patients recovered. 29 of them recovered within five days.

The Israeli government, recently, announced the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country until February 7. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet approved the restrictions to be extended until Sunday. The current lockdown measures were imposed in the country on December 27 following a surge in COVID-19 cases. Last month, the Israeli government extended the lockdown until February 5.

Prime Minister Netanyahu urged the members of the public to "strictly" follow the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. He also called on people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible in order to be able to gradually start reopening the economy, claiming "the vaccines work". The country will witness gradual ease in restrictions starting February 7, which includes cancellation of the restrictions on movement, reopening of nature reserves, national parks, heritage sites, etc. Places of work, which do not receive public attention will also be allowed to reopen. Lodging facilities have been allowed to reopen from Sunday onwards, but only for small families, that include a couple and their children.

Israel is running one of the most effective COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in the world with over half the population already inoculated against the deadly disease. Israel has administered 5.3 million doses of vaccines to date, at an impressive rate of 61.7 people per 100 persons. Israel has recorded more than 6,76,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, of which over 5,000 people have lost their lives.

