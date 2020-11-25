Israeli PM Netanyahu, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize 2021

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for their contribution in establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Israeli premier's office informed on Tuesday, November 24.

"Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lord David Trimble today submitted the candidacy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize, together with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement, as quoted by Sputnik.

The former first minister of Northern Ireland Trimble won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his endeavors to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland. As Trimble himself is the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, he holds the privilege to nominate others for the prize. Meanwhile, the Nobel Prize Committee will review Natanyahu's and Al Nahyan's nominations.

Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

In September, US President Donald Trump was nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, nominated Trump after he successfully brokered the deal for the normalisation of ties between the two Middle East nations.

Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed had issued a joint statement on August 13, announcing that they have agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE. Calling it a historic breakthrough, they said that the deal will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the “bold diplomacy and vision” of the three leaders.

Further, according to the Abraham Accord Peace agreement signed by the two Gulf countries, the UAE and Bahrain they have now joined Egypt and Jordan as the only Arab nations to have full relations with Israel. After the signing of the Abraham Accord by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Bahrain's foreign minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Crown Prince Nahyan, Trump called on other Arab and Muslim nations to follow the UAE's lead.

