Israel's New Settlement Plans For West Bank Draw International Condemnation

Israel's plan to build thousands of settlements in the conflict-hit West Bank has drawn international condemnation. On October 15, Israel approved the construction of 300 settlements in the area, marking the highest number of construction approved in one go.

However, the move was denounced by five major European nations who warned that it could perpetuate the long-drawn Palestine conflict. As per reports, the international community is afraid that the move could also jeopardise the viability of the proposed ‘two states’ solution, which envisages an independent Palestinian state alongside the Jewish nation.

“We are deeply concerned by the decision taken by the Israeli authorities to advance more than 4,900 settlement building units in the occupied West Bank”, said a joint statement by foreign ministry spokespersons of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

In addition, the statement also pointed out that move would work counterproductive to the recently signed Abraham Accords normalising relations between UAE, Israel and Bahrain. Abraham Accords, which was signed in September, has been highly criticised by Palestinians. UAE has been a major supporter of largely Muslim Palestine but with the signing of the accord, the support is expected to mitigate.

Last month, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during his address at the UN General Assembly called for an international peace conference next year to engage in a “genuine peace process” while criticising the recent Arab peace accords with Israel.

'Difficult to achieve independence'

West Bank is a landlocked sliver of land which is bordered by Jordan and Isreal. While Israel occupied the area in 1967, Palestinians claim it to be their own. West Bank also includes the area of East Jerusalem, which is one of the key areas of contention owing to its religious importance.

Palestinians have repeatedly highlighted that with a rising number of settlements in the West Bank, which have reached nearly 5000 by now, it has become increasingly difficult to achieve their dream of independence.

Image: AP