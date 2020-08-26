Bahrain Stresses Two-state Solution During Pompeo’s Visit To End Israel-Palestine Conflict

Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has reportedly reiterated the country’s commitment for a two-state solution, during a closed-door meeting with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, to end Israel-Palestine conflict. According to Bahrain’s state news agency, the king stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a peaceful solution with the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The United States recently brokered a deal between Israel and the UAE to normalise their bilateral ties, forcing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to temporarily suspend his plan of West Bank annexation. US State Department said that the two leaders addressed the need to promote regional peace and prosperity, confront the threat from Iran, and build greater unity among Gulf countries.

Pompeo also met Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama, where they reportedly discussed important bilateral and regional issues, including the need for unity among Gulf countries. Bahrain’s state media reported that the Crown Prince welcomed the initiative taken by the US to reach an agreement between the UAE and Israel which halted annexation of West Bank, the land claimed by Palestinians.

Read: UAE Crown Prince And Pompeo Discuss 'Abraham Accords', Ways To Enhance Ties

Read: F1 Schedule Updated: Turkish GP Returns, Two Trips To Bahrain, final Race in Abu Dhabi

'International ramifications'

On August 24, Pompeo told a press briefing in Jerusalem that the deal was brokered by US President Donald Trump with Netanyahu’s assistance. He opined that the deal has been a boon to peace and regional stability as it heralds a new era. The top US diplomat added that Israel and UAE are two of the most advanced economies in the world brimming with innovation.

“It’s a natural fit. And the support of the United States makes this, I think, something with international ramifications,” he said.

However, the deal has been opposed by several Islamic countries in the Middle East, including Turkey and Iran. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the move against Palestine is difficult to stomach and he has informed the foreign minister that the government may pull back its ambassador from Abu Dhabi. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United Arab Emirates made a “huge mistake” by reaching an agreement with Israel to normalise their relationship.

Read: Israeli PM Says Attacks From Lebanon Are Viewed With 'utmost Gravity', Pledges Response

Read: Sudan Says Its Interim Govt Does Not Have Mandate To Normalise Ties With Israel

(With inputs from agencies)