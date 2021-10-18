Kuwait: Fire Breaks Out At Mina Al-Ahmadi Oil Refinery, Workers Injured

On Monday, a massive fire broke out at a large oil refinery in Kuwait, according to the state-owned oil business company. Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) stated that the fire at the major Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery, which is located along Kuwait's Persian Gulf coastline north of its border with Saudi Arabia, had no impact on the electrical supply or oil exports. The corporation also said that some oil contractors recieved burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Some people who got injured in the incident were given first aid on the spot, while others were taken to Al-Adan hospital. According to Arab News, their condition is stable now. The refinery's fire department is currently dealing with the disaster.

The refinery was designed to process 25,000 barrels of oil per day to supply Kuwait's domestic market, mostly with gasoline and diesel and it was recently expanded to minimise emissions and increase capacity to 346,000 barrels per day. Firefighters are battling a blaze in the refinery's sulfur-removal treatment unit. Residents in Kuwait's seaside Fahaheel region reported hearing a loud explosion and shared video of thick, black smoke over the highway, on social media.

Koweït.. Incendie à la raffinerie de Mina Al-Ahmadi...🔥... Un incendie c'est déclenché dans l'unité de désulfuration du pétrole de la raffinerie de Mina Al-Ahmadi. Les autorités confirment qu'il n'y a eu aucun blessé. pic.twitter.com/svWnPlSLpv — syriuse71 (@Annassiri2) October 18, 2021

Minor injuries and cases of asphyxia as a result of inhaling gases

KNPC announced in a tweet that firefighting teams in the refinery were dealing with the fire. Some workers suffered a number of minor injuries and there are reported cases of asphyxia as a result of inhaling gases, according to KNPC.

وقع قبل قليل حريق في وحدة إزالة الكبريت من النفط المتبقي ARDS في مصفاة ميناء الأحمدي، وتقوم فرق الإطفاء في المصفاة حاليا بالتعامل مع الحريق، علما أنه لم تقع أي إصابات جراء الحادث. وسنوافيكم بمزيد من التفاصيل قريبا. — البترول الوطنية | KNPC (@KNPCofficial) October 18, 2021

KNPC stated that ARD Unit No. 42 and all lines leading to it have been isolated. It further said that the refinery and export activities were unaffected by the fire. Kuwait has the sixth-largest known oil reserves in the world.

Other catastrophes in Kuwait in the recent years

An explosion triggered by a gas leak rocked the Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery in June 2000, causing the refinery to shut down the output. At least four individuals were killed and 49 were injured in the disaster. A similar catastrophe occurred after eight years in 2008, which was immediately brought under control.

(Inputs from AP News)

IMAGE: Twitter/@MiddleEastN