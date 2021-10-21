Kuwait Ushers In Period Of Normalcy For All Vaccinated Individuals As COVID Cases Dip

As the COVID-19 cases lose their grip over Kuwaitis, the government has announced relaxation in the restrictions which were invoked when the country was witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, news agency Sputnik reported on Wednesday. According to the reports, the government of Kuwait said that the cases of coronavirus have witnessed a decline in the past few weeks and, therefore they are announcing a return to normal life. While speaking to Kuwaiti state television, Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah said, "Kuwait is entering the fifth phase of the gradual lifting of restrictions, we are returning to normal life with the observance of precautionary measures. The Prime Minister clarified that the "normal lie" would be applicable for only "fully vaccinated" people.

According to the latest announcement, the residents are now free to roam without wearing face masks, however, it added that precautions such as social distancing and face maks would be obligatory for indoor activities. "Now residents of the emirate have the opportunity not to wear masks outdoors, but wearing masks indoors and maintaining social distance in cafes, restaurants and other public places is still mandatory," Sputnik quoted Al-Sabah as saying to Kuwaiti state television. Notably, the country situated on the northern edge of Eastern Arabia reported 500 cases of COVID-19 infection in the last week.

Recently, Kuwait resumed direct flights to India

As of October 20, Wednesday, Kuwait has registered more than 412,000 cases of coronavirus since the deadly pandemic hit the country. According to the health ministry, nearly 2,500 people have died from COVID-19. Earlier in September, Kuwait resumed direct flights to India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal after the COVID cases showed a declining trend. Kuwait's civil aviation authority had halted flights to India during the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last month, announced its decision to resume flights. Following the advice of health experts, Kuwait had stopped commercial flights from a number of countries, including India, because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, in April.

It was decided that anyone travelling from India, whether directly or via another country, would be denied entry until they had spent at least 14 days outside the nation. From 1 July, Kuwait authorised direct flights to 12 countries, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Greece, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Kuwait government had, on 29 July, placed an overseas travel ban on people who had not been vaccinated. The rule had taken effect on 1 August.

