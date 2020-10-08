Lebanon Agrees To Take Back Migrants Sailing To Cyprus, Heighten Coastal Surveillance

Lebanon and Cyprus signed an agreement on Tuesday, October 6 as per which the Lebanese authorities will take back migrants sailing Cypriot shores. As per reports, Interior Minister of Cyprus Nicos Nouris said that Lebanese and Cypriot police, with the help of naval forces, would track any movement of migrant boats leaving Lebanon to reach Cyprus. Nouris added that in case of any emergency situations, both the nations would take help with coastal surveillance from the bloc's border agency, Frontex.

Joint agreement between Lebanon and Cyprus

After talks with Maj Gen Abbas Ibrahim, a senior official from Lebanon’s Interior Ministry, Nouris said, "We’re sending out a clear message that we won’t tolerate anyone engaging in the trafficking of human beings and that we’re defending the interests of our two states". Both the ministers came to an agreement concluding that all migrants trying to reach Cyprus by boat would be returned.

Ibrahim said, "Any person who leaves Lebanon, in accordance with the deal reached with Cyprus, should be returned home in co-ordination between the two countries".

Over the weeks, several migrants have sailed to Cyprus from Lebanon, cautioning the Cypriot authorities that fear that the island cannot house any more handle migrants seeking asylum for economic reasons.

Associated Press quoted Ibrahim saying, "Living conditions in Lebanon have become more difficult because of the economic crisis that we are passing through, and this is what is maybe making these people migrate to nearby countries". He added that many international agencies have come forward to laud Lebanon as it handled one million migrants residing in the country. He further added that a major economic downturn and rapid inflation has forced many to flee the country.

Nouris said the Cypriot government acted lawfully following the EU directives sending back 200 migrants and refugees arriving from Lebanon. He said that all the migrants were returned to Lebanon safely under a Cypriot police escort.

Image/Inputs: AP