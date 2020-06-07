Egypt: President Sisi Offers Peace Initiative To Warring Libyan Leaders, Hopes For Success

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has announced that the leaders of the two warring factions in Libya have agreed to discuss an initiative that could end the conflict. According to reports, the Sisi's announcement came after a meeting between Libyan Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh and eastern-based military leader Khalifa Haftar in Cairo.

Read: Libyan PM Meets Erdogan In Ankara

'Maks a new stage towards the return to peace'

As per reports, Sisi said that the initiative that has been dubbed the Cairo Declaration will strive towards a cease-fire in Libya starting June 8. The declaration also provides for an UN-supervised election of a Libyan presidential council as well as the drafting of a constitutional declaration that aims to regulated Libyan elections in the future.

The Cairo Declaration also states that all foreign mercenaries will pull out of Libya and militias will dismantle and disarm themselves. The Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) will now be responsible for security and military matters, with cooperation from the existing security apparatus. The civil war in Libya has injured and killed hundreds of civilians and displaced more than 150,000 people.

Read: Libyan Leaders Hold Ceasefire Talks Amid Fear Of Escalations Post Tripoli Strike: Reports

According to reports, Sisi believes that the Cairo Declaration ‘will mark a beginning for a new stage towards the return of normal and safe life to Libya’ and said ‘the initiative calls for respecting all relevant UN efforts and initiatives’.

The Libyan council that has been proposed by the Cairo Declaration will consist of a president, two deputies, and a prime minister while adding that the council's term will be 18 months, international media reported.

The speaker of the Libyan parliament while speaking at a press conference said that "The council will not marginalise or exclude anyone," and also added that "we will accelerate the drafting of a constitution after which presidential and parliamentary elections will be held."

(With Inputs/Images from ANI)

Read: Libya's UN-recognised Government Takes Full Control Of Tripoli And Its Suburbs

Read: Spokesman: Tripoli-allied Libya Forces Capture Key Airport