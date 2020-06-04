Libya's UN-recognised Government Takes Full Control Of Tripoli And Its Suburbs

Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) on June 4 said it has taken full control of the capital Tripoli and its suburbs from Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army. GNA is the UN-recognised government of Libya which lost control of some parts of Tripoli more than a year ago. Mohamad Gnounou, a spokesman for the forces of the Government of National Accord, said in a Facebook post that their 'heroic' forces have taken full control of Grater Tripoli and airport.

The development came hours after the United Nations said its envoy held ceasefire talks with a delegation from Haftar's forces on June 3. The Government of National Accord is backed by Qatar and Turkey, while the Tobruk-based Libyan National Army receives support from the UAE and Egypt. Even though the Government of National Accord is Libya’s internationally recognised government, it's authority remains unrecognized by the House of Representatives, currently under Haftar's control.

Libya's power control

As of May 2020, the House of Representatives controls the eastern Cyrenaica region and parts of the southern Fezzan and Tripolitania regions and Sirte. The Government of National Accord controls most of the coastal Tripolitania including Tripoli and Misrata. Meanwhile, the southern region is controlled by local tribal forces and militias, such as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), al-Qaeda, among others. The leaders of Libyan National Amry are supporters of deceased Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, who was assassinated by NTC militants in 2011.

(Image Credit: AP)

