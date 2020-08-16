Iran's President Rouhani Says US 'humiliated' By Rejection Of UN Arms Embargo Extension

As UN Security Council rejected America’s resolution to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reportedly said that the US suffered a humiliating defeat. In a televised speech, Rouhani said that he doesn’t remember the US preparing a resolution for months to strike a blow at the Islamic Republic of Iran, and it only garners one vote. He further added that the ‘great success’ was that the United States was defeated in the conspiracy with humiliation.

Rouhani’s statement came after that Trump administration reportedly threatened that it could initiate a ‘snapback’ to reimpose all UN sanctions on Tehran. As per reports, in the 15-member council, US only received the support of the Dominican Republic, while Russia and China opposed. Others including Germany, France, the UK and eight others abstained.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo even said that the entire council, which is responsible to maintain international peace, has “failed” to uphold the basic duty. According to him, the rejection of a “reasonable resolution” of extending a 13-year-old arms embargo on Iran has paved the way for it to buy and sell conventional weapons.

Iran hails UNSC’s decision

Meanwhile, Iran hailed the decision. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said, “There is no record in the 75-year history of the United Nations, where the United States was so isolated”. He further added, "The American regime must learn from its absolute failures and stop disgracing itself at the United Nations, otherwise it will be isolated, even more so than now”.

As per reports, only two votes in favour of the resolution were recorded in the 15-member council, while two rejected the resolution and 11 remained absent. The United States needed nine votes in favour for the adoption of the resolution, but it all seemed impossible even before the members went in to vote as Russia and China, the two permanent members, had already expressed their dissatisfaction with the draft text.

The UN blocked Iran from replacing its ageing equipment, much of which had been purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran was banned from buying foreign weapons amid tensions over its nuclear program. According to reports, the embargo was due to expire in October this year, which the United States wanted to be extended indefinitely.

