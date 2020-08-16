US Considers UNSC 'best Place' To Discuss Arms Embargo Against Iran

The United States has said that it considers the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as the best place to discuss the arms embargo against Iran. After Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested holding a virtual conference of UNSC members to discuss the Persian Gulf and Iran, a US State Department spokesperson told an international media agency on Saturday, August 15 that the US is seeking to foster a dialogue with Russia and council members for last 19 months.

US State Department spokesperson was quoted by ANI saying, “The United States has for the last 19 months sought to foster dialogue and discussion with Russia and other Security Council members on extending the UN arms embargo. Russia has repeatedly, and puzzlingly, claimed there is no legitimate basis to discuss extending the UN arms embargo at the UN Security Council and has refused to negotiate on any of the texts we proposed.”

“The United States believes strongly that the Security Council is the best place to have discussions related to extending the UN arms embargo, and we have the benefit of 13 years of Security Council precedent on our side.”

UNSC rejects US proposal to extend arms embargo

However, the statement by the US State Department spokesperson came after UNSC rejected America’s resolution to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran. This further prompted the disappointed Trump administration to threaten that it can initiate a “snapback” to reimpose all sanctions on the Islamic Republic. In the 15-member council, US only received the support of the Dominican Republic on Friday while Russia and China opposed. Others including Germany, France, and the UK abstained.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo even said that the entire council, which is responsible to maintain international peace, has “failed” to uphold the basic duty. According to him, the rejection of a “reasonable resolution” of extending a 13-year-old arms embargo on Iran has paved the way for it to buy and sell conventional weapons. Meanwhile, Iran hailed the decision. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said, “There is no record in the 75-year history of the United Nations, where the United States was so isolated."

