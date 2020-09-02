Saudi Arabia Allows 'all Flights' To Cross Its Airspace To Reach UAE

Marking a historic decision, Saudi Arabia on September 2 announced that it would now allow flights from all countries to cross its air space to reach the United Arab Emirates. As per the state-controlled press agency, the move came following UAE’s request to allow flights to and from the country to pass over its skies. This decision comes just after the kingdom let the first-ever Israeli commercial flight use its airspace to reach UAE directly.

The decision to allow global aircraft was announced in a statement, which had mention of Saudi Arabia’s arch-enemies Iran or Qatar. Both, the Islamic nations are currently boycotted by the Saudi kingdom. Meanwhile, experts have opined that this remarkable decision was probably a sign to start commercial flights from Israel to the UAE, as any direct flight between the two nations would need to use Saudi airspace to be commercially viable

Israel to UAE flight

On August 29, for the first time, UAE approved an Israeli El Al plane from Tel Aviv to mark its journey via Saudi Arabia. While a formal agreement on air travel is expected to be signed between the two nations in Washington in weeks ahead, the two previously rival nations agreed to allow planes to fly from Israel to the Emirates. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said at the conference and on Twitter that he was willing to negotiate peace with other countries in the Gulf region on the basis of the Trump plan.”As more Arab and Muslim countries join the circle of peace, the Palestinians will eventually understand their veto has dissipated,” he said.

India in Saudi airspace

Earlier, India made history in 2018 after Saudi allowed an Air India 139 plane to enter its airspace that landed at Israel’s Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport after 7-1/2 hours. Riyadh had never previously granted any planes including Air India overflight rights, according to reports. Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s entry in Saudi airspace broke the almost 70-year-old ban on air carriers to or Israel through Saudi airspace as Saudi did not recognize Israel.

