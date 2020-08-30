This Day That Year: Akshay Kumar's Gold Releases In Saudi Arabia

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Akshay Kumar sharing exciting news about Gold to Shraddha Kapoor speaking about her flick Stree, here is a compilation of some of the events that happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Akshay Kumar's Gold to release in Saudi Arabia

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on this day and shared exciting news about his sports drama movie Gold. The actor announced that Gold became the first Bollywood flick ever to hit the theatres in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the Akshay Kumar starrer was the second movie after Rajinikanth’s Kaala to release in that country. So, he tweeted about the same and wrote, "The story of India's first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, #Gold is the first-ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today! @excelmovies @ZeeStudiosInt". Check out Akshay Kumar’s tweet:

The story of India’s first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, #Gold is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today! @excelmovies @ZeeStudiosInt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 30, 2018

Shraddha Kapoor speaks about Stree

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee went live on Facebook a day before the release of Stree. The co-stars promoted their then-upcoming movie on the platform. As they answered fan queries, Shraddha Kapoor expressed her experience about being a part of that movie. She also expressed gratitude for starring in the movie with team members like Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. The actor also spoke about Stree. Shraddha Kapoor called the movie hilarious and well-written. Check out its trailer:

Kartik Aaryan relishes Lucknowi paranthas with chole

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was shooting with his team for Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. On this day in 2019, he took to Instagram and shared a picture while rejoicing delicacies. Kartik Aaryan was seen enjoying Lucknowi paranthas with chole in an auto-rickshaw. The actor captioned his social media post by writing, "Chintu Tyagi on a diet!! Enjoying Lucknow ka Laajawaab khana #PatiPatniAurWoh". Check out Kartik Aaryan’s photo:

Ranu Mondal records her second song Aadat

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal recorded her second song Aadat with Himesh Reshammiya after Teri Meri Kahaani on this day. The former rose to fame after a video of her went viral in August 2019. As per reports, Atindra Chakraborty shared her video on social media, which made rounds on different platforms. Himesh Reshammiya shared an Instagram video post alongside Ranu Mondal and announced their new song. He captioned it as, “After the epic blockbuster track Teri Meri Kahani, Recorded another track Aadat from happy hardy and heer in the divine voice of Ranu Mandol, here’s the glimpse of the song, the alaap and voice over is the theme of happy hardy and heer, thanks for all your love and support”. Check out Ranu Mondal’s video:

