Russia To Conduct Clinical Trials Of Its Controversial Coronavirus Vaccine In Saudi Arabia

According to the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, the country has reached an agreement in principle to conduct clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. According to reports, Russians are working with a pharmaceutical company in Saudi Arabia. They have shared data from Phase I and Phase II trials with their Saudi partners.

Saudi Arabia to test Sputnik V

The Russian Health Ministry, on August 15, confirmed that the country has already initiated the production of its COVID-19 vaccine, a development that comes days after Moscow announced ‘world’s first COVID-19 vaccine’. Named Sputnik V, the clinically approved vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry. According to reports, the vaccine, which is the first to go for production, will be rolled out by the end of this month. Despite its fast-paced production, the drug continues to draw scepticism from around the world with many asserting that the Russians may have put prestige before safety.

Reports suggest that Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev said that Russia will engage with Saudi scientists and the Saudi Health Ministry as the Russian government believes that Saudi will be a very strong partner for the process of the Sputnik V vaccine. As Russia begins production, the World Health Organisation said that it was focused on accelerating vaccine development and making sure that it was available to all. Briefing reporters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that a ‘rapid, fair and equitable’ distribution to all countries was required if a successful vaccine was developed in future.

(Image Credits: Unsplash/Representative Image)