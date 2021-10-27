Saudi Arabia Targets Zero-carbon Emissions By 2060, Announces New Green Initiative

In a meeting held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, attended by regional and international officials including US climate envoy John Kerry, Saudi Arabia announced a Middle East Green Initiative aiming at cutting carbon emissions and investing billions of Saudi riyals in environmental protection across the area, as per the reports of Sky News. The meeting also announced the world's largest reforestation initiative.

Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman said there would be a regional pathway to reduce carbon emissions by more than 10% of world output by 2060, after announcing on Saturday that the country would reach net zero emissions by 2060. He also stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia thinks that traditional energy sources were the fundamental reason for the change of regional and global economies from traditional agricultural economies to globally active economies, as well as the catalyst for the world's fastest economic growth, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

Climate change presents an economic opportunity says Saudi Prince

According to Saudi Arabia's crown prince, they are ushering in a new green age for the region, in which they are collectively leading and reaping its rewards in the shared view that the repercussions of climate change are not restricted to the natural environment, but also to the economy and security of their countries. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the Crown Prince believes that climate change presents an economic opportunity for their citizens and that the private sector, which will be boosted by the Middle East Green Initiative and will create quality jobs and drive innovation in the area.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz claims that they are making progress and that they are devoted to becoming a more environmental friendly country. According to Sky News, he said that they have built the appropriate platform to show off what they have been up to over the past ten years. He also said that the thing that sets them apart in their 2060 goals is that they are not tying it up in requests, grants or loans like others. International partnership on technology development and deployment is their core pillar.

Must work together to develop breakthrough technologies says Saudi Prince

The Crown Prince said that to combat climate change, they must work together to develop breakthrough technologies and provide the necessary environment to finance them, as well as preserve their region's natural beauties and deepen the collaboration, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

Image: AP/ Unsplash